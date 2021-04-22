GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls asked residents to move their vehicles off the roads that the city will be street sweeping next week.
The City of Great Falls said in a release they will sweep the following streets on the following days:
- Monday, April 26:
- All Avenues from Twenty-sixth Street S. through Thirty-eighth South S. from Central Avenue to Ninth Avenue S.
- Tuesday, April 27:
- All streets and avenues from Thirty-second Street S. to Forty-seventh Street S. from Tenth Avenue S. to Fifteenth Avenue S. Also streets and avenues from Thirty-ninth Street S. to Forty-first Street S. from Fifteenth Avenue S. to Twentieth Avenue S.
- Wednesday, April 28:
- All streets and avenues from Forty-sixth Street S. to Fifty-seventh Street S. from First Avenue S to Tenth Avenue S. to South city limits.
- Thursday, April 29:
- All streets and avenues from Thirty-eighth Street S. to Forty-sixth Street S. from Central Avenue to Tenth Avenue S.
Schedule is weather permitting and may be altered or cancelled.