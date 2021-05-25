GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls is set to receive close to $30 million in COVID relief funds to help bring the electric city back on its feet.

City Commissioner Rick Tryon says a lot of details are still being planned out. City leaders say this opportunity will not only help Great Falls now but may even keep us protected years down the road.

Great Falls will receive close to $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and another $10 million from the Cares Act.

The money comes with strict guidelines and can only be used for certain purposes, like providing government services and premium pay for essential workers.

City commissioners say this money benefits Great Falls now more than ever.

"This has the potential to be transformational for Great Falls. This money is something that needs to go to benefit the entire community, and I’m going to do my darndest to make sure that it goes to the best uses for the entire community," Tryon said.

The city also plans to use some of the funds to hire a grant writer to coordinate finances, but Tryon says we can also expect a lot of these funds to be saved for future emergencies.

"I think that we need to use some of this money to be as prepared as possible for the next one of these that comes down the pike, and I have no doubt that it will," he said.

City leaders are still collecting data to figure out where the funds will exactly go, but Tryon says they'll have more answers to that question in the next few weeks.