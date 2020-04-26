GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls is continuing to sweep streets throughout the city this week.
Anyone with vehicles in the area that will be swept are asked to move it from the street from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on their scheduled day.
The schedule may be changed or canceled due to weather conditions.
The street sweeping schedule from the City of Great Falls for the week of April 27 through April 30:
MONDAY, April 27: (All Streets) from 28th Street North to 38th Street North from River Drive North to Central Avenue.
TUESDAY, April 28: (All Avenues) from 27th Street North through 38th Street North from Fairway Drive to 3rd Avenue North. Also North Park Addition.
WEDNESDAY, April 29: (All Streets and Avenues) from 38th Street North through 57th Street North from 10th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North. Also Agri-Tech Park Addition.
THURSDAY, April 30: (All Streets) from 27th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also Central Avenue from 38th Street South to 46th Street South.