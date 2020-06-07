GREAT FALLS- Street sweeping in Great Falls is wrapping up for the year.
As time and work schedules allow, the Street Division can take requests for sweeping. You can call the Public Works Operations Office at 406-771-1401 to put in a request.
You are asked to move your car on your scheduled day.
The street sweeping schedule for the week of June June 8, 2020, through June 9, 2020, from the City of Great Falls:
MONDAY, June 8: (All Streets and Avenues) from Riverview Drive North East to 36th Avenue North East from 5th Street North East to 9th Street North East. Also, 7th Street North East from 36th Avenue North East to Countryside Village.
TUESDAY, June 9: (All Streets and Avenues) from 9th Street North East to Bootlegger Trail from Skyline Drive North East to Choteau Avenue North East. Also, Eagles Crossing, Great Bear Avenue, and 33rd Avenue North East from US HWY 87 to East City Limit.