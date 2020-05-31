GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls continues sweeping streets this week.
You are asked to remove your vehicle from the area on your scheduled street sweeping day.
The street sweeping schedule for the week of June 1, 2020, through June 4, 2020, from the City of Great Falls:
MONDAY, June 1: (All Streets and Avenues) from Smelter Avenue to 14th Avenue North West from 6th Street North West to 6th Street North East including 17th Avenue North East from 3rd Street North West to 6th Street North East.
TUESDAY, June 2: (All Streets and Avenues) from Smelter Avenue North West to Skyline Drive North West from 6th Street North West to Division Road.
WEDNESDAY, June 3: (All Streets and Avenues) from Division Road to Old Havre Highway from Smelter Avenue North East to Riverview Drive North East.
THURSDAY, June 4: (All Streets and Avenues) from Riverview Drive North East to Choteau Avenue North East from Division Road to 5th Street North East.