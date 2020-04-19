GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls is continuing to sweep streets starting Monday, April 20.
Due to weather conditions, the streets that were scheduled to be swept April 13 through April 16 were rescheduled to be swept the week of April 20 through April 23.
If you have a car in the area of a street that will be swept you are asked to remove it from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on your scheduled day.
The streets being swept from the City of Great Falls:
Monday, April 20: (All Streets) from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.
Tuesday, April 21: (All Avenues) from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.
Wednesday, April 22: (All Streets) from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).
Thursday, April 23: (All Avenues) from 13th Street South to 26th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.