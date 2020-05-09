GREAT FALLS- Streets around Great Falls are continuing to be swept this week.
If your street is being swept, you are asked to remove your car from the area from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on your scheduled day.
The street sweeping schedule for the week of May 11, 2020, through May 14, 2020, from the City of Great Falls:
MONDAY, May 11: (All Streets and Avenues) from 15th Avenue South to Whispering Ridge from 32nd Street South to 38th Street South. Also, Streets and Avenues from 25th Street South to 32nd Street South from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South.
TUESDAY, May 12: (All Streets and Avenues) from 23rd Street South to 25th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also, Streets and Avenues from 13th Street South to 20th Street South from 17th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South including Castle Pines.
WEDNESDAY, May 13: (All Streets and Avenues) from 9th Street South to 20th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South.
THURSDAY, May 14: (All Streets and Avenues) from Upper River Road to 9th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also, 21st Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.
The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.