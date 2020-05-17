GREAT FALLS- Streets in Great Falls continue to be swept for the week of May 18, 2020, through May 21, 2020.
If you have a car on the street, you are asked to move it from the area on your street’s scheduled day.
The street sweeping schedule for the week of May 18, 2020 through May 21, 2020, from the City of Great Falls:
MONDAY, May 18: (All Streets and Avenues) East of Fox Farm Road. Also, Market Place Drive and 14th Street South West.
TUESDAY, May 19: (All Streets and Avenues) from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to 10th Avenue South. Also, Belview Palisade.
WEDNESDAY, May 20: (All Streets and Avenues) from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road. Also, West Hill Addition.
THURSDAY, May 21: (All Streets and Avenues) from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue South West from 3rd Street South West to 14th Street South West. Also, (All Streets and Avenues) from 6th Street South West to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue South West.
The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.