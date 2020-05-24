GREAT FALLS- The city will continue to sweep streets this week following the holiday weekend.
If you have a car in the area, you are asked to remove it from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on your scheduled day.
The street sweeping schedule for the week of May 25, 2020 through May 28, 2020, from the City of Great Falls:
- MONDAY, May 25: No Sweeping - Memorial Day Holiday
- TUESDAY, May 26: (All Streets and Avenues) from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue South West from 14th Street South West to 25th Street South West. Also, Streets and Avenues from American Avenue to 10th Ave. South West from 6th Street South West to 14th Street South West.
- WEDNESDAY, May 27: (All Streets) from Central Avenue West to North West Bypass from 4th Street North West to Watson Coulee Road. Also, Streets and Avenues from 6th Street North West to 11th Street North West from North West Bypass to Smelter Avenue.
- THURSDAY, May 28: (All Avenues) from 1st Avenue North West to 8th Avenue North West from 4th Street North West to Watson Coulee Road. Also, Streets and Avenues from 11th Street North West to 15th Street North West from 10th Avenue North West to Valley View Drive.