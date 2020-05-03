GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls is continuing to sweep streets this week.
If your street is scheduled to be swept, you are asked to remove your car from the area between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm on your scheduled day.
Streets being swept for the week of May 4 through May 7 from the City of Great Falls:
MONDAY, May 4: (All Avenues) from 26th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South.
TUESDAY, May 5: (All Streets and Avenues) from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.
WEDNESDAY, May 6: (All Streets and Avenues) from 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also, 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to South City limits. (Walmart)
THURSDAY, May 7: (All Streets and Avenues) from 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also, Streets and Avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South.