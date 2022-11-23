City of Great Falls to offer 2 weeks of free parking downtown during holidays

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The city of Great Falls is waiving parking fees downtown for two weeks beginning Dec. 12 through Dec. 23 to help the community support local businesses during the holiday season.
All parking meters will be setting a limit of 2 hours maximum to make sure everyone can park downtown, according a social media post by the City of Great Falls Local Government.
“Providing free parking during the holiday season is one way the City can help support our local business community and encourage residents to shop and dine Downtown. Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy,” Great Falls Director of Planning & Community Development Craig Raymond said in the post.
