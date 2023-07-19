GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Over $6.5 million has been secured for the City of Great Falls Public Works Department.
The Great Falls City Commission approved the ratification of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreements securing $6,566,768 in funds on Tuesday.
Funding was allocated by the State of Montana through a bill passed during the 2021 legislative session.
The City said its Public Works and Finance Departments collaborated from May to August 2022 to identify projects, collect documentation and prepare applications.
“The allocated money will be used to fund necessary infrastructural expansion and improvement projects in the City, including the Lift Station Number 1 project, Central Ave./3rd St. Drainage project, and to secure reimbursement for expenses incurred while improving the Sewer, Storm Water, Waste Water Treatment Plant, Water Mains and Water Treatment Plant systems,” the City announced.
The City also plans on using State ARPA funds to reduce the financial burden on the City Sanitary Sewer Fund, which is primarily financed from Great Falls residents’ utility payments, of the Lift Station 1 project by nearly $4 million. These awards will also contribute nearly $3 million to current and future Public Works endeavors.
