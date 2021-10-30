GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting Monday, Nov. 1, the City of Great Falls Leaf Pickup Program in the Boulevard District will begin.
The program will run through Nov. 16, and any schedule changes will be posted online here or on the Park and Recreation Facebook page.
Leaves will be vacuumed from the boulevards in the Boulevard District, and the City Street Division will be sweeping streets in conjunction with the leaf pickup.
New leaf pick up equipment will be used by the Forestry Division that requires the following placement of leaves:
- Place your leaf piles within the boulevard, closest to the street side. Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the gutter.
- Do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines need a minimum of 1-foot clearance of any obstacle.
- Do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles
According to the City of Great Falls, the new equipment requires "critical placement of leaf piles."
Residents are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard next to the curb, and not in the street gutter to avoid obstructing traffic or clogging storm drains.
Leaves must be raked out to the boulevard by 7:00 am on the morning of your scheduled pickup day. Crews and vehicles will not be backtracking for collection.
The following is the 2021 leave pick-up schedule for the Boulevard District:
- Monday, Nov. 1 (Avenues) and Tuesday, Nov. 2 (Streets) - Central Ave. to 5th Ave. North from 23rd St. North to 38th St. North.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3 (Avenues) and Thursday, Nov. 4 (Streets) - Central Ave. to 8th Ave. North from 15th St. North to 23rd St. North.
- Friday, Nov. 5 (Avenues) and Monday, Nov. 8 (Streets) - Central Ave. to 8th Ave. North from Park Dr. to 15th St. North.
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 (Avenues) and Wednesday, Nov. 10 (Streets) - Central Ave. West to 4th Ave. Southwest from 3rd St. Southwest to 11th St. Southwest.
- Friday, Nov. 12 (Avenues) and Monday, Nov. 15 (Streets) - Central Ave. to 9th Ave. South from 2nd St. South to 13th St. South.
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 - Central Ave. to 3rd Ave. South from 14th St. South to 23rd St. South.