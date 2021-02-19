GREAT FALLS - Due to the storms and power outages in Texas, some Great Falls residents’ utility bills will be delayed.
The city of Great Falls Utility Department uses a company called DataProse in Coppell, Texas, and according to the City, they were told Wednesday, Feb. 17, the facilities in Texas are without power and are unable to process normal mail at this time.
Normal mail processing resumed Feb. 18, however, Great Falls Utility Customers should expect a delay in bill delivery as USPS processes the backlog of mail.
The delay applies to customers whose bills are generated on the third Wednesday of the month.
The City says they cannot change the due date on the bill, however, they will not apply penalties for late payments.
According to a release from the City, if your March bill generates before your February bill is paid, the bill will show the account is delinquent, and the City says this is not something they can change.
You can check your account balance by contacting Utilities Customer Service at (406) 727-7660.
Due to higher than normal call volume, you may not get a live clerk, and if this happens, you are asked to leave a voicemail message.
It may take staff up to 48 hours to return calls.
You can view your account balances on the City of Great Falls Citizen Self Service portal here. Customers will need to register and link their account by entering their account number or customer ID number found on a previous billing statement.