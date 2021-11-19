GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several city offices in Great Falls will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The City of Great Falls offices will be closed including the Great Falls Public Library, Community Recreation Center, and Great Falls Animal Shelter.
According to the City, in keeping with the State Statute, the Municipal Court will be open Friday, Nov. 26, however, there will be no open court.
The cashier window will be open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and closed from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm for lunch.
Patrons using court services are asked to enter the Civic Center through the south entrance (E) as all other entrances will be locked.
Online services for the City can be accessed online at the following links:
- City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net
- Citizen Complaint & Request Form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form
- Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/
- Mansfield Box Office Ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net
- Municipal Court Fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/
- Park & Recreation Registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/
- Parking Citation Payment Portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/
- Utility Bills: https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf