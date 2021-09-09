GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Sept. 7, the Great Falls City Commission held a works session to discuss the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would make the Cascade County Commissioners the interim body overseeing the county health department/board of health.
In that meeting, they decided not to sign the MOU without getting an official legal opinion.
In their meeting, City Manager Greg Doyon and Mayor Bob Kelly explained the county rejected a previous proposal for there to be a non-voting city commissioner as part of the interim governing body.
Doyon said there was a disagreement expressed in the county's interpretation of “governing body” and the city's legal team review of the term under the new law.
In the meeting, multiple commissioners expressed concern at the county's rejection of their suggestions as it leads to less city involvement and it's a city-county health department.
At the beginning of the meeting, Doyon said the city doesn't have the funds or capacity to create its own health department.
Right now, the health department is a joint operation between the city and county under the 1975 city-county health agreement.
According to city attorney, Sara Sexe the language of the agreement doesn't specifically say if the county would have the power to revoke that 1975 agreement.
Sexe says the quickest way to get an official opinion would be through Cascade County court.
Doyon says the city will do more background and come back to the commissioners before they take any further action.
