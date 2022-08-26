GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The city is seeing many improvements to it's parks and facilities thanks to the Parks and Rec Department and the adoption of Park District No. 1.
In 2016, the Parks and Rec Department had a masterplan that showed over $12 Million worth of improvements that needed to happen to city parks and facilities, so they started fixing up and maintaining different areas.
They also created Park District No. 1, to help provide maintenance, purchasing, and improvement services for City-owned facilities, land, and equipment under the responsibility and care of the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department as previous funding did not allow for adequate maintenance of facilities and parks.
Creating the park district has helped fund the deferred maintenance and will help prevent removal or closure of facilities.
"We've done some really amazing projects. We've really improved the community to the point where our residents can see the differences, enjoy the differences, it's had such a huge impact on our facilities and parks and the enjoyment of the public," said Patty Rearden, deputy parks and rec director.
Completed projects include:
- Electric City Water Park Bathhouse Remodel
- Gibson Park Restroom Remodel
- Multi Sports Dugouts/Backstops for Fields 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Jaycee Park Improvements – New Pavilion, Pickleball Courts, Basketball Courts and ADA Sidewalks
- Gibson Park Trail Resurface
- Irrigation Upgrades
- River’s Edge Trail Matching Funds for Grants (3 years)
- Tree Planting (3 years)
- Grande Vista Park – New Play Structure/Border/Mulch, Resurfaced Trail and Basketball Court, New ADA Sidewalk
- Gibson Park Basketball Courts
- Girl Scout Cabin New Roof
- Purchase of Forestry Equipment
- Elks Riverside Park Trail
- Oddfellows Park – New Restroom
- Electric City Water Park – New Roofs on Concession and Guard Hut
- Jaycee Pool Restroom Remodel
- Water Tower Pool Restroom Remodel
- Gibson Pond Wall Repair
- Lions Park Restroom
- Turf Maintenance Program (3 years)
