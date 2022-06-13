GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls submitted an application for a conditional use permit to use church property as an emergency shelter for the homeless community.
The Great Falls Planning Advisory Board/Zoning Commission will review the application at 3:00 P.M. and public participation is welcome according to their agenda.
For months the church as been allowing homeless people to stay on their property and it has created tension between the church, the community, businesses, and even the city.
In the application the church outlined their present and planned ministry tot he homeless and say much of what we see today with people living on the streets is due in part to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
According to their application, this is their current ministry to people living on the streets:
- Monday through Friday daily distribution of lunch bags
- Tuesday evening community meal in their Fellowship Hall from 5-6 p.m.
- Monday through Friday access to entering the church from 10 a.m. to noon for lunch, to sit or use the bathrooms
- Use of a Porta-Potty in the parking lot for people living on the streets to use when the church building is closed
- Allowing persons living on the street to gather on the property to socialize with the condition that they do not drink or use drugs. People who drink are told to leave the property. Persistent offenders can and have been permanently criminally trespassed.
- Allowing people living on the street to sleep on the property overnight including allowing people to set up tents on the property. They can sleep on the property as long as they don’t drink and are not causing a public disturbance. They are also required to clean up after themselves. We are presently directing people to sleep on the East side of the church in and near the parking lot.
In their application, this is the future plans for their ministry:
- Working with a non-profit to create and manage a temporary encampment for those living on the streets on the unpaved section of the church’s parking lot. The encampment would contain up to 10 tents along with space for people to set up their own tents. The encampment would be fenced off and monitored for safety.
- Creation of a walk-in center inside the church for persons to gather and socialize during the day and receive help. The walk-in center would be similar to St. Vincent DePaul’s Angel Room which is open Sun through Wednesday. Ours would be open Thursday and Friday. The center would include a daily meal. The kitchen would have to be remodeled and brought up to standard health department codes.
- Working with law enforcement to develop solutions to address the problems of those persons who habitually break our rules and the city ordinance about public drinking and creating a public disturbance on our property.
