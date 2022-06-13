Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Eastern Teton and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over Kings Hill Pass and Deep Creek Pass. Strong winds could cause damage to snow-loaded trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those recreating in the backcountry should be prepared for cold and raw conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&