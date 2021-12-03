GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following the Gibson Flats Fire, the City of Great Falls is warning residents in the area of an increased risk of flooding.
The city says wildfires result in a loss of vegetation and leave the ground charred and unable to absorb water, creating conditions for flooding even in areas that are not traditionally prone to it.
Homeowners are now being urged to consider flood insurance.
The following is information from the City of Great Falls:
Citizens who have lost structures in the fire in FEMA’s designated Special Flood Hazard Areamustcontact the Cascade County Planning Department at (406) 454-6905 or visit cascade-county mt.gov to complete an Emergency Notification form prior to or within five (5) days of doing any work on their property including, but not limited to, structural debris removal, excavation, grading, and/or placing any structures within the Special Flood Hazard Area. Recreation Vehicles may be placed in the Special Flood Hazard Area for no more than 180 consecutive days but must remain road-ready