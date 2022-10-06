GREAT FALLS Mont. - As airmen progress through the ranks, leadership school equips them with the training they need to lead their subordinate troops.
"First line supervisors are coming in through our doors to learn what it's like to be a leader, a supervisor," said TSgt Jane Nucal, and ALS instructor at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB)
Now, that opportunity of leadership school is being offered to civilians as well and Viviana Castillo Ramirez is the first from MAFB.
"The Airman Leadership School opened up one of their positions for a civilian, and they thought that I would be a great fit. So they came towards me and asked me if it's something I would be willing to do, and I jumped right on that," said Castillo Ramirez.
Airman Leadership School (ALS) has allowed civilians to attend since 2016, but it only recently became available at Malmstrom.
"They know they're no longer just taking care of themselves, but they are now taking care of other airmen," said Nucal.
Nucal says the door is open for civilians and Airmen.
"Whoever wants to come through our door, as long as they're eligible, of course, to take this course, why not? We'll teach them whatever we can teach them so they can go forth and lead and serve people," said Nucal.
On top of being the first civilian to graduate ALS at Malmstrom, she also won on the highest honors awarded in professional military educational environment: the Levitow Award.
"The Levitow is given to the person who has the highest amount of leadership points, which is an assessment based off of their stratification from their peers in conjunction with their academic performance. And so the Levitow in itself is an incredibly hard, prestigious award to win. And I think we're on our way of paving a path that understands that when it comes to total force is also recognizing the high performance of our civilian duty counterparts, as well as our uniform wearing counterparts," said Christiana Ritenour, a MSgt at Malmstrom.
While Castillo Ramirez may be the first civilian to graduate ALS, she certainly will not be the last.
