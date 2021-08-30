GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the CDC, as of August 30, Cascade County has a high rate of community transmission when it comes to COVID-19.
Which has some parents asking 'why doesn't my middle or high schooler have to wear a mask if the school board is basing their decisions off of transmission rates?'.
Well, because many parents have questions regarding mask requirements at Great Falls Public Schools we called the district and took a closer look at their policy.
According to superintendent Tom Moore, they're basing mask requirements off of the school transmission rate for grades 7-12th; saying if or when there is an outbreak in schools, then the board has given him permission to implement mask requirements on a school by school basis.
The board and the superintendent did use the CDC transmission rate to base their mask policy for grades K-6th.
Moore says younger students didn't have the same opportunities as older students for protection.
But he will continue to strongly recommend masks for older students during this time.
Right now, GFPS is in the yellow phase and you can find the masking guidelines for the specific phases for K-6, Middle & High Schools, as well as the board's COVID-19 policy.