GREAT FALLS - After a week of remote learning, GFPS says students will be able to return to the classrooms of East Middle School starting Monday, January 10th. All school and after-school activities will resume as normal.
The district thanks its staff and teachers who quickly adapted to the situation and got the students switched over to accommodate remote learning.
GFPS also thanks parents for their support this week, and Cascade Electric and Northwestern Energy for their help as the district worked through electrical issues with their equipment.
Ahead of the following school week, GFPS shares some reminders for parents:
- Breakfast & lunch served at EMS will be "cold" for the week of the 10th-14th
- Even though the district is guaranteeing there will be heat in the building, students should still dress for Montana's winter weather
- Daily updates on the electrical work in the building will be posted to the district website, district Facebook page, and the EMS website and the EMS Facebook page.
