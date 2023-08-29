GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While you may be getting your kids ready to go back to the classroom, there is one group of people who actually never left and they are often considered the glue that keeps the school together.
We're talking about the Buildings and Ground as well as the Custodial staff and they are hard at work all summer making sure schools are cleaned and well maintained.
"So our busy season is primarily through the summertime. That's when you can get in and do the deep cleaning for the classrooms. And then of course, all our maintenance projects," said Brent Cutler, facilities director for the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS).
The school district has over 2 million square feet to maintain and they do it all with the help of 92 custodians, 8 groundsmen, 4 carpenters, 3 painters, 2 electricians, and 2 plumbers.
"We are very fortunate that we have a master electrician, master plumbers, and top notch carpenters that have come from the field working in the industry in their whole careers. And our custodians, like I said, there's some of the best in the business. They go above and beyond," said Cutler.
"Our trades and ground crew are awesome. They do a lot of work that people don't see," said Jack Norris, assistant facilities director for GFPS.
While summer might be their busy season, they spend time year-round making sure schools are kept up to date so students have a safe and clean place to learn.
"Our work is important just to keep the educational process going. We are here to support education. So that is our primary goal is to make sure that the classrooms are clean, the classrooms are warm, our heating systems are up to date and working properly," said Cutler.
I'm told all the hard work is paid off when they see the students' smiling faces as they walk into a clean and safe building on their first day.
