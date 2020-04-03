WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - After postponing what would’ve been its 10th annual music festival, a work wear company is shifting focus to helping healthcare workers on the front lines of this Coronavirus pandemic.
Red Ants Pants, known for specializing in working clothes for women, is working on a way to make more personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks and gowns for hospitals, medical staff and similar groups.
This comes as first responders face a nationwide shortage when it comes to PPE items.
For now, the apparel company is in talks with organizations like the Montana Hospital Association as they map out plans to figure out on-the-ground demands for PPE items statewide.
”Everyone’s kind of in a tough position where they don’t know what the projected need is going to be on the ground here in Montana,” said Sarah Calhoun, the owner of the company. “We really want to make sure that everyone’s doing a good job and getting the right products out to where the need is.”
Calhoun said everyone involved is looking over specific materials, designs and the potential volume of orders before they start on any PPE production. It’s so any items made will meet certain standards of quality for use in the healthcare field.