CMOM new exhibit: Little Falls Sheriff's Office

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -The Children's Museum of Montana in Great Falls opened a new exhibit yesterday with an appearance from Cascade County Sheriff Deputies.
No one was in trouble, deputies were actually there to help unveil the new little falls sheriff's office.
The exhibit is designed to give little ones a look into the job of a sheriff... it features real gear donated by the cascade county deputy administration...
With the help from volunteers and donations -- the exhibit came together in just one month...
Executive director Sherrie Neff says she cannot wait for kids to begin exploring their imagination through this new area.
"There are little girls and boys who know they want to be a police officer by the time they are, what, four or five. so to start that as young as possible I thought this was a great way of doing that,” Neff said.
Deputy Sheriff Logan Livingston says he is excited for the younger generation to see a different side to law enforcement.
"We believe that this might provide a good example to the youth to show that we are approachable and give them something really fun to enjoy too,” Livingston said.
Now one thing you might not know about this exhibit is that it has a bit of history in it too.
There are original forensic kits from the 1960s on display, with replicas available for children to play with.
The Little Falls sheriff's office is just one of many exhibits at the children's museum designed to teach kids about careers in the community and encourage them to pursue their dreams.