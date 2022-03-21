GREAT FALLS, Mont. - CMR High School will be presenting docu-thriller TRAP by Stephen Gregg at the Bill Williamson Auditorium on campus March 24-26.
Tickets at the box office go on sale at 7 p.m. each night, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
A release from CMR High School said, "TRAP is a docu-thriller about an 'incident' that happened at a high school play in California in which 241 patrons mysteriously passed out. Except one."
"This is so different from other fare we've done in the past. It's fun and scary and one of the many reasons that theatre can be so exciting," CMR Drama and TRAP director Chris Evens said.
TRAP is not a horror; rather it is a thriller inspired by Rod Sterling and Alfred Hitchcock. There is no blood nor gore, according to the release.
The play is rated PG due to some intense scenes.
Tickets are $6 for students and senior citizens and $8 for the general public.
For more information, call (406) 268-6117.
