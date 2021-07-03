GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After growing her love for art at CMR High, a graduate from last year is giving back to the school while leaving her mark in a brand new mural.
During her break from MSU Bozeman, Emma Bergman says her painting all started with an unexpected phone call. “I got contacted by the class of 2021 student government... I was pretty honored, kind of surprised,” she said, smiling at the memory.
From there, Emma spent three weeks painting a large bison skull and lasso at her alma mater, celebrating this year’s class, as well as Rustler pride.
“You definitely have to consider what wall you’re building on and then how much shading it’s gonna get, because sometimes light will fade away the color,” she said, explaining what she thought of throughout the process.
With her background in track and field, she considered putting athletes on the wall after looking through some of her yearbooks.
However, Emma ultimately changed her mind. “I wanted to do something that was kind of inclusive of the whole school, and when I was combing for ideas, I was kind of inspired by CM Russel himself,” she said, referring to how much of his artwork featured bison skulls.
Even so, coming to that decision took a bit of trial and error to figure out. “I was constantly climbing up and down ladders, and taking 10 feet back and looking at it,” said Emma, making adjustments as she went along.
It’s a lesson she feels anyone can take if they hesitate with their own creativity. “The only way you get better at [art] is to make hundreds of bad ones,” said the CMR High alum. “I have so many paintings that I never want anyone to see hiding in my basement, but that’s how you get better at each drawing.”
While she gives art lessons remotely as she works on school, Emma says she hopes to teach it on the college level one day. “I want to widen my academics as much as possible,” she said.
If you’d like to keep up with Emma’s projects, you can follow her on Instagram at emmabergmanart.