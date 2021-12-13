Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&