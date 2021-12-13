GREAT FALLS, Mont. - C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls announced that starting the week of Dec. 13, the second and third floor bathrooms will be closed to most students due to vandalism.
Right now only staff and special needs students will be able to use the second and third floor bathrooms.
Principal Jamie McGraw says it's not a new problems nd it's been happening in schools across the district since the beginning of the year because of TikTok and Snapchat challenges.
We first told you about these social media challenges in September, when students in Billings were joining in on the 'Devious Licks' trend that encouraged kids to destroy or steal school property.
Now, CMR High is asking for parents to help walk the halls, check bathrooms for vandalism, and help remind students to stay on the first floor during lunches so they don't disturb classes.
This continuous vandalism is costing the school money to repair damages, and McGraw says it's negatively impacting their special needs students trying to use the handicapped stalls that have been vandalized.
McGraw tells Montana Right Now there have been a few parents that have signed up to help.
If you're interested in volunteering, you're asked to call McGraw directly at 406-268-6241.
We don't know how long this new policy will be in place.