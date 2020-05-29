CMR High School class of 2020 receives high school diplomas

GREAT FALLS- With the school year officially coming to an end, seniors around the state are preparing themselves for their special graduation ceremonies.
Despite an unordinary finish to the school year, these students can officially say they’ve made it to the finish line.
Hundreds of students gathered at the Montana Expo Park this afternoon to receive their diplomas.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Great Falls Public Schools found a way for these students to experience this special moment with their loved ones.
Matthew Mousseau, a CMR graduate, says, “It was pretty important honestly. I’m happy they were able to experience with me.”
Even though these students are getting ready to start the next chapter in their lives, that green and gold will always hold a special place in their hearts.