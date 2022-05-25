UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 8:54 A.M.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook the school resource officer at CMR High School received information of a possible threat directed at the school.
Great Falls Public Schools said via Facebook CMR High School and neighborhood elementary schools are in protective safety measures.
GFPD asks do not come to the school and let law enforcement do an investigation.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - CMR High School is currently in lockdown, according to students, and the Great Falls Police Department is on scene Wednesday.
At this point, we have not received any confirmed reports of threats, dangers, or injuries in any of the schools.
We are working to find out more, and we have a reporter on the way.
