UPDATE 11:29 AM:
CMR High School students who walk home or take the bus are being sent to the Four Season Arena and parents will be able to pick them up. Parents are asked to not go to the school and must be listed on PowerSchool as well bring an ID.
Staff will stay with students at the Four Seasons until every student is picked up.
Students who drive and their siblings are allowed to drive themselves home.
All activities at CMR have also been canceled.
The shelter in place for other affected schools has been lifted as well and school will continue as normal.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.
UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 8:54 A.M.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook the school resource officer at CMR High School received information of a possible threat directed at the school.
Great Falls Public Schools said via Facebook CMR High School and neighborhood elementary schools are in protective safety measures.
GFPD asks you not come to the school and let law enforcement do an investigation.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - CMR High School is currently in lockdown, according to students, and the Great Falls Police Department is on scene Wednesday.
At this point, we have not received any confirmed reports of threats, dangers, or injuries in any of the schools.
We are working to find out more, and we have a reporter on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.