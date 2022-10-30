GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year.
Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year.
The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:
“Jessica has been teaching at Charles M. Russell High School for 15 years and currently serves as department chair. Her courses include accounting, financial tech skills, introduction to business, and personal finance. Currently, Jessica is serving as the MBEA President-elect and the Montana BPA Region 3 co-coordinator. Jessica hosts the Montana BPA Region 3 Leadership Conference as Charles M. Russell High School each year and this past school year, took 15 students to the Business Professionals of America 2022 National Leadership Conference with students earning first place in both team and individual events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.