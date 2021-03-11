GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After panels of faculty, staff, alumni, parents, students and district leaders interviewed three candidates, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) has announced C.M. Russell’s next principal.
Mrs. Jamie McGraw has been selected to succeed Mr. Kerry Parsons who is retiring in June of 2021.
Three candidates were interviewed from a pool of six applicants for the next principal of C.M. Russell High School GFPS says.
“I am incredibly proud to work with a team of educators dedicated to our students, each other, and our community,” Jamie McGraw said in a release.
GFPS share the following information about Mrs. McGraw in a release:
Mrs. McGraw has served students and families in Great Falls since August of 1999, when she began her work for GFPS as an English teacher at C.M.Russell High School. She then served as the district level College and Career Coordinator for three years before joining the administrative leadership team at North Middle School in 2017. In 2020 she returned “home to C.M.R.” to serve as an Associate Principal. Her passion and talents in working with staff, students and families makes her an outstanding candidate to lead a school she loves and believes in.
Jamie is married to Brian McGraw, a sergeant with the Great Falls Police Department. Together, they have three children; Katie (20), will be graduating from Paris Gibson Life Skills in May, Matt (Senior) at C.M. Russell High School, and Emma (7th grade) at North Middle School. Deep beliefs in Great Falls Public Schools and Rustler Pride run strong in their family.