GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Journalism, it doesn't matter where you are, it's important; and for CMR High School senior, Isabel Foley, it's a passion she's had for 4 years now and she was recently named Montana's Journalist of the year.
Foley was encouraged by her journalism teacher, Beth Britton, to apply for the contest.
So, she put together a portfolio and an essay and submitted her work; a few weeks after, she got the news - she won.
"I was so excited, and I immediately called Ms. Britton, she told me to call her if there was any emergency and well, I was like, does this qualify as an emergency," said Foley.
"She has worked so hard for four years. She stands out certainly this year among the staff here at CMR as someone who has put in the time to learn and to improve and to help other students. She's a really well-rounded journalism kid," said Britton.
