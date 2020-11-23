CMR students with HOSA are recognizing the challenges and stress of being an essential worker during the pandemic.
And this year, the future health care professionals are focusing on recognizing healthcare workers in Great Falls on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
“So, HOSA has started a pay it forward scavenger hunt this week. We are focusing on collecting some materials to put in healthcare worker gift baskets. That we would love to leave for healthcare workers just in this pandemic and unprecedent times just to say thank you for what they’re doing," said Christi Virts, HOSA advisor and health science teacher at CMR.
For the last few weeks, students have been holding up encouraging signs for healthcare workers, writing encouraging messages for random people, giving letters to assisted living homes, and donating items throughout the community to those in need.
Now, they've decided to give back through gift baskets.
"I think essential workers right now are just what's keeping our country going. I feel like those essential workers, whether it be first responders, grocery store workers, health care workers. Right now, they are giving their lives for people," said Virts.
“The issue started around February/March when we shut down first. And those people still had to go to work, those people risked their lives without even knowing how the disease works and stuff like that… That they’re still working now even with hospitals full and stuff and they’re not always seen. Cause people won’t see them work for 12 hours," said Charlie Chabot, a senior at CMR.
Chabo says this pandemic has highlighted how much we need healthcare workers. And he plans on furthering his education in that field.
“Both my parents work in health care and I’ve always kind of had an interest in being in health care. It is especially evident now that health care workers are needed and that as a health care worker it could help out a lot. So, not only can I have the ability to go help out people as a doctor, but they’re always needed," said Chabot.
Overall, HOSA students are thankful for these healthcare and essential workers.
“So they do a lot of stuff for the community and for people and we just wanted to show yes they’re appreciated and yes people will recognized them through this," said Chabot.
“We recognized last March that COVID was in the United States but maybe not necessarily hitting us hard in Great Falls, Montana. And obviously now we recognized how hard health care workers are working not only nationally but specifically right here in our community. And just recognizing that they are just giving their lives for us and they’re working so hard we felt like we wanted to do something just to show them we appreciate them," said Virts.
So, how can you help? Students are asking for items like gift cards, snacks, gel pens, post-it notes, hand lotion, etc.
The students will assemble gift baskets and deliver to healthcare workers sometime in the beginning of December.
To donate items you can reach Virts at 406-268-6226 or email her at christ_virts@gfps.k12.mt.us