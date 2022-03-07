GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Coins for a Cause will be presenting Whittier Elementary School with a check Thursday as the organization's 2021 recipients.
A release from Coins with a Cause said Whittier Elementary School's food pantry gathered a total of $417.63.
Coins for a Cause will present Whittier Elementary School’s principal Corri Smith a check during a press conference Thursday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Whittier Elementary located at 305 Eighth Street North, and the public is welcome to attend.
"Coins for a Cause was created in December 2012, as an alternative to panhandling," Coins for a Cause said in the release. "This is the ninth consecutive year the program has provided funds to direct service providers. Homelessness is an issue that affects everyone in our community. Giving your spare change to panhandlers is only a short-term remedy that can propagate the poverty cycle and does not create a long-term solution."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.