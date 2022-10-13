GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones.
The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities.
In a September meeting, the City Commission voted to allow marijuana in Industrial Zones.
In Industrial-1 zones, marijuana dispensaries, transporters and testing laboratories are permitted by right.
Marijuana cultivation is allowed in Industrial-1 zones through the conditional use process, which is a permitted land use that emits air contaminants or potential offensive odors outside of the building according to Ordinance 3249.
In Industrial-2 zones, marijuana cultivation, dispensaries, transportation, manufacturing and testing laboratories are permitted by right.
You can find an interactive zoning map on the City of Great Falls website here.
