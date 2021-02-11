Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT FOR LUCAS JAMES NELSON, 40 YR OLD MALE, 6 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, 205 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES. LUCAS WAS WEARING A GREEN FLEECE JACKET, BLUE JEANS, TENNIS SHOES, AND A BROWN YELLOWSTONE BRAND BEANIE. LUCAS WAS LAST HEARD FROM VIA A PHONE CONVERSATION WITH HIS WIFE AT 5:55 PM ON FEBRUARY 10,2021 AND SAID HE WAS PASSING THRU EAST HELENA AND SHOULD BE HOME SOON. LUCAS HAS A HISTORY OF SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND IS MISSING UNDER UNEXPLAINED CIRCUMSTANCES. LUCAS WAS DRIVING A 2005 MAROON CHEVY TAHOE WITH MT LICENSE PLATE 6 9 1 8 2 9 B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LUCAS NELSON PLEASE CALL HELENA POLICE DEPT AT 406-447-8461 OR 9 1 1.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&