Commissioners approve temporary proposal for City-County Health Department governing body

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- City commissioners consider making changes to the Cascade City-County Health Department's governing body.
Because Cascade County has a joint health board city commissioners are proposing that they have some sort of involvement with the governing body.
This year the state legislature passed a law requiring that there be a designated governing body for local joint health departments.
After reading through House Bill 121 there were questions from commissioners that will need to be settled in court.
"We don't know what the legal definition is and we haven't got a final definition to whether there has to be an elected body by the public, in which we can't mix and match, or is it the city or the county," said County Commissioner Don Ryan.
Commissioners are looking to approve a plan that will help them make decisions for the time being.
"The governing body will be comprised of three county commissioners and one city commissioner, designated by the commission to represent its interest and its constituents on that governing body," said City Commissioner Mary Moe.
Whoever is selected as the governing body will take on the task of adopting public health regulations and reviewing public health orders in times of emergency.
The governing body can be laid out in different ways but some city commissioners hope the final outcome is to have two commissioners from both the city and the county.
"We provide funding for it, the county provides funding for it and so we fill like it's very important that we have a voice in its decision making," said Moe.
The commissioners are hoping to make a final decision, but if not...
"Well we'll just go on as we have, undefined, and that really isn't fair to the people that ask us to make decisions. There really is no alternative, we need to do something," said Moe.
The temporary proposal has been approved and will remain in place until June 30th next year.
After that, the commissioner will re-evaluate to make a permanent plan.