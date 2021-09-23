GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On September 22, Cascade County Commissioners brought up a proposal to disband the ExpoPark Fair Advisory board in a work session meeting.
As it sits today, September 23, the board serves as an advisory board to the county commission and the state fair management on matters that relate to the operation of the fair grounds and the annual state fair.
The proposal brought up by commissioner Don Ryan would disband this board and create a whole new structure for those working with management.
Instead of the board, there would be a resource team that has one person representing their specific area of involvement at the fair.
"Food vendors would have one member to represent them and then livestock people would have one and whenever there's any conflict, say a food vendor had a problem instead of going to staff or the commission they would go to their representative," said commissioner James Larson.
Larson said these individuals will be experts in their area and should be able to problem solve before coming to the commissioners.
Overall, I'm told they will be the voice for their group which will create success in their area.
"You know, they have skin in the game. I mean they have a reasoning to make things better on the fairgrounds within their own group," said Larson.
There are 9 different proposed areas that would have a representative:
- Security and safety
- Gate operation and tickets
- Food vendors
- Exhibits: cultural, fine arts, etc.
- Commercial vendor: products and information booths
- Agricultural exhibits
- Community impact: chamber, tourism
- Parking and traffic management
- Entertainment
Larson says there may be another group or two added to the proposal.
While we did have a good year for the fair, Larson says this proposal will help ensure each area is successful with communication; in turn creating an even more successful fair in the future.
Nothing is set in stone just yet but there will be a formal meeting and vote on the proposal next Friday, October 1.
For more information on the advisory board, click here.