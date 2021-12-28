Commissioners finalize zoning controls for recreational marijuana

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- In less than four days Montana is opening its doors to recreational marijuana and Cascade County Commissioners have finally determined what the zoning restrictions will look like come January.
Commissioners decided to keep the zoning controls the same which means medical & recreational marijuana can be purchased at the same location.
Come 2022, recreational and medical marijuana will be grown, sold, and processed within industrial areas, keeping it away from churches, schools, and residential neighborhoods.
"It would not be allowed in a mixed-used area, like the proper of black eagle or Vaughn or Simms... places like that, that are unincorporated," said Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs.
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, Great Falls has nine licensed dispensaries within the city, but depending on what the need is, the purchase order may differ with certain individuals.
"The tax rate is different on the medical as the recreational. So people who have their green card will get the product at a lesser cost than the people who are buying it for recreational purposes."
With having some sort of control where marijuana is being disbursed, county officials believe they can now mitigate some of the issues that come with it.
But there's still concern from the public.
"People were concerned about the impact on their children. They were concerned about the long-term brain issues of a younger person using marijuana."
The current dispensaries that have medical marijuana are the only ones who can sell recreational marijuana until 2023, but after that, the state will open up for new entries.