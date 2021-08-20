Commissioners looking to conduct zoom meetings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In an effort to make people feel safe and maybe even garner some more input, the City of Great Falls is looking into having their commission meetings available both in person and over Zoom.
Right now, the only way to attend a city commissioner meeting is in person.
Earlier this week, Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly proposed the idea of the switch to add a virtual meeting to the mix and said while he is vaccinated, the idea is more about the safety and protection of the health of others.
"When I sit in a room with four or five of us masked and forty who are not, I'm a little nervous about that, and frankly I don't want to be involved in an event that is creating a center for people to get sick," Kelly said.
Ultimately it is up to the commissioners to decide how meetings will be conducted, but they are asking for public input.
In the meantime, their next scheduled meeting is Sept. 7 at the Civic Center.