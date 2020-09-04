GARFIELD COUNTY - After burning 50 thousand acres, the Huff Fire near Jordan has calmed down significantly, as crews continue putting out hotspots in the area. Even so, they need the occasional rest, and community members banded together to give them a helping hand.
When the fire first broke out, County public health workers jumped into action, delivering hundreds of food bags to crews and landowners in need. Especially as firefighters pushed back the flames for 10 hours straight amidst heat and ash.
“The smoke’s so bad you can’t even see the flames. At times you don’t know what’s coming at you. It gets intense,” said Clyde Phipps with the Jordan Volunteer Fire Department.
To keep them going, health workers packed sandwiches and water, sending relief to teams in the field as they tackled the blaze.
“Some of them are way down to where you can’t even get to, so we have to contact the fire chief and see where we can meet up,” said Jeana Stanton, a public health assistant with Garfield County Health.
With local food donations, and even aid from out-of-state visitors from Nebraska, Stanton says she’s glad for the help.
“It’s kind of emotional to think about how generous people are out there in the community, in the state of Montana, even you know out of state of Montana, and how willing they are to come and help you get anything that needs to be done just to make sure our community is being safe,” she said.
Stanton tells Montana Right Now that the Red Cross isn’t involved this time, due to mostly calm fire conditions throughout Friday.
While teams on the ground have enough food for now, they’re looking for fencing supplies to help impacted farmers and ranchers in the area rebuild.
“These farmers and ranchers are going to have a long haul ahead of them to get everything cleaned up,” said Stanton.
If you’d like to make donations, you can call Garfield County Health first at (406) 230 1672 or email them at gchd.pha@gmail.com.