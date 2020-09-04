Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 11 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&

