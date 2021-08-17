MALTA, Mont. - The Fort Belknap Indian Community has declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the Pine Grove Fire continues to grow, threatening life, property and livestock.
The fire is on the Carrywater Hill area, and on Aug. 16, the wind shifted the fire toward Lodgepole.
On Tuesday, the high winds pushed the fire toward the Zortman area.
Camille Stein, with public relations for Fort Belknap Indian Community, tells Montana Right Now that they were planning a fly over this afternoon.
The fire is sitting around 20,000 acres and there are 3 Road Closures; including Monument Peak Rd, CarryWater Rd, and Mission Canyon Rd.
Officials are asking everyone to stay off the road for safety and to allow for Emergency Services. Saying that is shold be emergency/evacuation travel only.
She also says the community has been extremely supportive.
"There's a local group here that's getting donations for like water and other supplies to take down to the firefighters and then help out with the National Guard facility and stuff," said Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology for the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and Field Station.
Stein says there are multiple agencies responding to the fire burning near the Hays/Lodgepole area.
Evacuations are in place for the Pine Grove and Zortman areas while Lodgepole and Starhill are under evacuation warnings.
There are a few shelters set up including Hay's School, The John Capture Center, Lodgepole Elementary School, the Kills at Night Building, and the Armory in Malta.
"You know, regardless of whether or not it's Phillips County or Blaine County, especially this area of Montana, we're so few and far between anyway that we're basically just a big extended community family," said Woodruff.
On Facebook, many places are offering help to those who have been displaced from the fire including discounted hotel rooms and free admission to museums.
"If there's a family that is displaced the last thing the parents need to do is 'how are they going to entertain the kids' and also for everyone as well just something that you know as sad as this is and not knowing if they're going to lose their home or not, you know even just a little pick me up and so even if they're only here at our museum for 5 or 10 minutes, you know it's something that can be a positive distraction during this really terrible time," said Woodruff.
He says even though it's a dinosaur museum, they're not just preserving the past. They want to preserve the present and the future by protecting and serving the community.
"If you've been displaced, we want to do our part to alleviate some of the stress and to bring a smile to everyone's face during this sad time," said Woodruff.
Stein says there are no injuries and they are using the weather forecast to monitor wind chance and direction of the fire.
As of 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, the fire is 0% contained.