Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&