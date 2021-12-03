GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following fires that destroyed structures in Great Falls and Denton, the community is stepping up to let people know how they can help.
It’s the season of giving, and there are many ways you can help people who were impacted by two recent fires that have affected the town of Denton and the Gibson Flats neighborhood in Great Falls.
A page has been set up on Facebook where people can learn how to support people whose lives were changed by the fires. You can view the Gibson Flats Fire/Donations page on Facebook here.
The following is additional information on how you can help with the West Wind Fire in Denton:
Donations are being taken to help support firefighting efforts and local home, business and ranch recovery regarding the West Wind Fire.
Anyone looking to donate can do so by leaving donations at Stockman Bank in Lewistown, or by mailing Montana Winter Fair, PO Box 931, Lewistown, Montana, 59457.
Those sending a donation by mail are asked to make a check out to Montana Winter Fair with West Wind/ Denton Fire in the memo area. You are asked to not mail cash.
Donations can also be made online on Montana Radio’s website by clicking here.
A GoFundMe has been set up here with the goal of helping Denton as well.