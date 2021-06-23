GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several events are taking place around the Electric City coming up soon.
A free “Patriotic Summer Celebration” concert will be held on June 30 in the Mansfield Convention Center.
Doors open at 5:30 pm, and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda's Studio Centre will begin at 5:45 pm. Concessions will be available. The concert will start at 7:00 pm and will feature familiar patriotic selections and marches as well as a tribute to Bud Nicholls. For more information, contact Paul Burton at (406) 899-9982.
On Thursday, July 4, the 4th of July parade will start at 11:00 am and run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center).
People are asked to not park along the parade route.
The 4th of July Hootenanny with live music will begin immediately after the parade on Central Avenue between 3rd and 6th Street. For details, you can contact Seth Swingley at 799-4663.
That evening, residents can head to the People's Park & Recreation Foundation community fireworks display.
A release from the City of Great Falls says the best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park, River Drive North between Central & 6th Street, and will begin at around 10:30 pm, when it gets dark, from West Bank Park.
West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display.
Parking is available at Gibson Park, and the Farmers Union Building parking lot, located on River Drive, will be open for handicap parking. Access to that parking lot will only be at Central Avenue West and River Drive.
Donations for the annual fireworks display are being collected by the People's Park & Recreation Foundation. You can help by donating to the "Fireworks Forever Fund" during the parade, or donations can be mailed to: Fireworks Forever Fund c/o People's Park and Recreation Foundation P.O. Box 2106 Great Falls, MT 59403.
Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium.
The golf course is hosting a free Community Celebration starting at 5:00 pm with live music, firework viewing, face painting, and games, along with food and drink specials in the Taphouse. The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town, and the game begins at 7:00 pm with fireworks to follow
“As a reminder, leave your fireworks at home. As in previous years, fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement, or alley,” the release reads. “They should only be discharged on private property such as the sidewalk leading to a residence or driveway. Enjoy the festivities! The City of Great Falls wishes everyone a safe and happy 4th of July.”