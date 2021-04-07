Community Centers layout plans for summer camp programs

GREAT FALLS- As the school year winds down local rec centers continue to map out what summer camps will look like this year.
So far one community center plans to run full operation for all camps and summer leagues, but others are still waiting to make a final decision.
The Heisey Community Center is preparing to open all sports leagues and other community programs, while the Great Falls Recreation Center plans to wait and make sure all COVID restrictions remain lifted come summertime.
"I think we'll wait probably more towards the middle of May range and try to reach out to the county health department and see, you know if there are any restrictions and what going forward. We’re hoping that there won't be as astringent but right now it's just kind of wait and see," said Program Coordinator Jerry Jordan.
If things stay on track Jordan says the rec center plans to open up all programs with no mask requirement on June 7th, but other health procedures will stay in place.
"Making sure kids are watching their hands before and after lunch and after activities and games and such. But we'd like to get it back to where we were as much as possible and the goal is on June 7th to have that."
Although a final decision has not been made yet, the rec center plans to open registrations on April 20th and a summer guide will be posted this week for those interested.