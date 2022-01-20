West Wind Fire

Photo Courtesy of Fergus County Sheriff’s Office

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Following a wildfire that destroyed many homes and businesses in Denton, the community is coming together to hold an event to raise money for the town.

A two-day event is being planned for Friday and Saturday at the Trade Center in the Lewistown Fairgrounds.

Friday, starting at 4:00 pm, the event will feature a silent auction, concessions from 406 Cafe, a bar and live music according to the event on Facebook.

Entry will be free from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, however, a cover charge of $20 will be required after 7:00 pm when the concert with Tris Munsick & SonsAh406 begins.

On Saturday, the live auction will start at 11:00 am.

The auction is anticipated to feature a range of items, that you can check out ahead of time on the event’s page here.

A fund is currently set up at the bank in Denton to receive monetary donations as well as all proceeds from the event.

