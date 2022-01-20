LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Following a wildfire that destroyed many homes and businesses in Denton, the community is coming together to hold an event to raise money for the town.
A two-day event is being planned for Friday and Saturday at the Trade Center in the Lewistown Fairgrounds.
Friday, starting at 4:00 pm, the event will feature a silent auction, concessions from 406 Cafe, a bar and live music according to the event on Facebook.
Entry will be free from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, however, a cover charge of $20 will be required after 7:00 pm when the concert with Tris Munsick & SonsAh406 begins.
On Saturday, the live auction will start at 11:00 am.
The auction is anticipated to feature a range of items, that you can check out ahead of time on the event’s page here.
A fund is currently set up at the bank in Denton to receive monetary donations as well as all proceeds from the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.