BROWNING, Mont. - Right now in Montana there are 55 reported missing indigenous persons.
Thirty five of those people have been missing less than a year, while the other 20 have been missing for more than a year.
Of those missing, is Arden Pepion, one of the youngest on the list.
Arden went missing over two-years ago in 2021 after spending time with her uncle off of Joe Show Road east in the Two Medicine area.
Even though it's been years, the community hasn't stopped looking for her.
"We can't stop. We have to keep moving forward. This little girl has to be brought home," said Belinda Bullshoe, who continues to search for Arden.
Arden went missing when she was three-years-old.
Her uncle and his girlfriend were reportedly practicing shooting when he noticed she wasn't near him and saw footprints leading to the river about 50-yards away.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services found one of her boots in the river after searching for several days.
"You think about Arden and the question is why do we keep looking? You know, we shouldn't even be looking for her. This little girl's life has been taken at a young age. So, when you ask why do you guys still search for that little girl, she had a whole life in front of her," said Bullshoe.
Arden's parents and the community created a Facebook group called 'Arden Pepion - Holding Hope SAR' in 2021, and since then they've brought out more search crews to help find her.
"When we watch the cadaver dogs, it's like they don't want to leave from here, and they will, like, literally bite at our pants, or cry like she's here - or somethings here. And they don't want us to leave until we find it. And it's just the feeling like they get really sad... they try to keep us here," said Diana Burd, another person who continues to search for Arden.
Holding Hope is going to conduct another large search next week, July 20-22, according to Bullshoe and they are asking for your help.
"We're trying to raise money to get more teams in for more help. We had a good team from Arizona. The Northern Cheyenne are very important to Arden and they've been here since day one," said Burd.
"We ask for any kind of help, if any volunteers want to come down and they have the time, that would be such a blessing," said Bullshoe.
If you want to donate, you can find the GoFundMe page here.
For more information on the search or to help in person, click here.
