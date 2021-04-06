GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Community Day is happening at the Great Falls Ice Plex April 10.
The event, hosted by the Great Falls Community Ice Foundation, is free and is an open house giving everyone an opportunity to learn about the ice rink, and its new improvement project worth $6 million.
GFCIF announced the improvement project in January and it's intention is to reimagine the ice rink as a venue for hockey tournaments, skating competitions and year-round events including concerts and expos, the Great Falls Ice Plex said in a release.
Ice skate rentals cost $5 during the event and it takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.